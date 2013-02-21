Feb 21 The Regents of the University of California is planning to sell $1.5 billion of tax-exempt and taxable debt, market sources said on Thursday.

On Feb. 28, the university will sell $800 million of tax-exempt and $500 million of taxable general revenue bonds through lead manager J.P. Morgan.

The deal will have a one-retail period on Feb. 27.

During the week of March 3, the university will also sell $286 million of taxable fixed-rate notes via lead manager Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

A day for the sale has yet to be determined.