Nov 13 California on Thursday issued $1.2
billion in general obligation bonds, a week after the state's
credit rating was upgraded.
Forecast as the biggest deal of the week, California's sale
comprised $630 million of tax-exempt various purpose general
obligation bonds, $306.2 million in tax-exempt general
obligation refunding bonds, and $270 million in taxable general
obligation bonds.
Last week, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services upgraded
California's general obligation debt to A+ from A, citing a
strengthened budget after voters agreed to set aside surplus
revenue for the state's rainy day fund. The upgrade marks the
highest rating from the credit rating agency on California's
debt since 2009.
Earlier this week, the State Controller's Office reported
$1.2 billion in overflow revenue collection for the first four
months of the new fiscal year, beating estimates by 4.5 percent.
Under Governor Jerry Brown, who was elected to an
unprecedented fourth term last week, the state has enjoyed a
financial turnaround after years of budget deficits. The state
still suffers from a high debt and large cost burdens from
pension and retiree health benefits.
The true interest cost of the $630 million portion of this
week's deal was 2.95 percent, and the top yield was 3.90 percent
on the 2044 maturity with a 4 percent coupon, according to
preliminary pricing information.
