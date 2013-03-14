By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO, March 13 California Governor
Jerry Brown, a prominent environmentalist, said on Wednesday the
state should consider the use of "fracking" technology to
develop its massive shale oil reserves and reduce reliance on
imported oil.
Brown, who led California's efforts to curb climate change
by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, cautioned the state would
develop rules to preserve the environment, and said many
questions on the technology were still to be answered.
"We want to get the greenhouse gas emissions down, but we
also want to keep our economy going. That's that balance that's
required," he said at an event to announce the approval of three
new renewable energy projects.
U.S. oil and natural gas production has soared on the back
of technological advances based on fracking, which involves
injecting water and chemicals to fracture rock formations and
unlock deposits that are untappable by conventional means.
While most production so far is from deposits has come from
states in the U.S. interior, California hosts the vast Monterey
shale deposit, which the U.S. Energy Department has estimated
could hold upward of 15 billion barrels of oil, about 64 percent
of the nation's total shale oil resources.
Because of its geology, the Monterey shale is particularly
deep and hard to reach, presenting challenges to oil companies
hoping to extract its huge resources.
Environmental groups have also taken a hard line against
fracking, saying it has the potential to pollute drinking water
supplies.
Some groups have called for an outright ban on the practice
in California, and state lawmakers have introduced a flurry of
bills that seek to regulate the industry.
Brown said any decisions on fracking would be based on
science and common sense, and on a process that "listens to
people but also wants to take advantage of the great
opportunities we have."
"The fossil fuel deposits in California are incredible, the
potential is extraordinary," he said. "But between now and
development lies a lot of questions that need to be answered."
Even if California cut its dependence on oil altogether, it
could still make sense to continue producing oil if it can be
sold elsewhere, he added.
If the Monterey deposit was fully developed, it could
produce about 600,000 barrels of oil a day, doubling the state's
current production levels and eliminating all foreign imports
into California for 50 years, said Tupper Hull, a spokesman for
the refiner group Western States Petroleum Association.
However, he added that such a level of production was
unlikely to be reached quickly given the difficult geology of
the Monterey shale.