SAN FRANCISCO May 14 California Governor Jerry Brown on Monday unveiled a revised state budget plan proposing deeper spending cuts than those in his initial plan to narrow a deficit seen swelling to $15.7 billion from the $9.2 billion gap he forecast in January.

Brown's revised plan posted on the Internet called for $8.3 billion in spending cuts and $5.3 billion in revenue based on the expectation that voters will approve raising the state sales tax and increasing income taxes on the most populous U.S. state's wealthy taxpayers. (Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by James Dalgleish)