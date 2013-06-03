By Jim Christie
SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, In another sign of
improved fiscal health, California will not only approve its
first budget surplus in years but also is expected to have it
passed on time for the third year in a row.
Democrats who control California's legislature are seeking
more spending in the state budget plans than Governor Jerry
Brown wants, but differences are small and they are ready to
strike a budget deal well before the July 1 start of the new
fiscal year.
The legislature's deadline for approving a budget is June 15
and Brown is keen to sign one into law before the new fiscal
year beings. If he does it will mark the third consecutive year
California - the ninth-largest economy in the world - puts a
budget in place on schedule following a decade filled with long
and often bitter impasses in its statehouse over how to balance
its deficit-prone books.
Those fights helped wreck California's credit rating and
spurred voters in 2010 to approve a measure lowering the
threshold for lawmakers to pass budgets to a simple-majority
from a two-thirds majority, effectively giving Democrats the
power to advance budgets on their own.
But they have had fights with Brown, a Democrat, over the
past two years on closing deficits. He has forced them to
swallow deep spending cuts and vetoed one of their budgets in
2011, but their differences should be ironed out quickly.
"They don't have a lot of super-big problems compared to
past years," said Barry Broad, a lobbyist for the Teamsters and
other unions in Sacramento, the state capital.
"My sense from talking to lawmakers is they may have their
disagreements with the governor but they seem to want to reach
an accommodation," Broad said.
Some friction is expected over Brown's plan to shift more
funds to the state's poorest school districts. The plan raises
questions about how all other school districts would fare but it
should not hold up a budget deal, said Senate President pro
Tempore Darrell Steinberg.
"I think we're close," Steinberg said. "I'm confident we'll
be able to find common ground with the governor."
RESTORING SOME SPENDING
Brown in January projected California's budget could swing
to a surplus, a forecast he maintained in the revised budget
plan he presented last month.
His new plan proposes general fund spending in the next
fiscal year of $96.4 billion, up from this year's $95.7 billion
but less than the $97.7 billion he urged in January, reflecting
uncertainty over whether a recent surge in revenue will persist.
The legislature's top Democrats share Brown's goals of
putting the budget in the black, building reserves and paying
back loans from state funds. But they think the state can afford
to spend more than Brown wants to restore some of its spending
slashed in recent years, Steinberg said.
Brown's revenue outlook is "a little too conservative,"
Steinberg said after the Legislative Analyst's Office, the
state's budget watchdog, recently said the governor's revenue
expectations are too pessimistic. The office is traditionally
very conservative on estimates.
Using that assessment, Senate and Assembly Democrats have
produced budget plans about $2 billion larger than Brown's plan.
The Senate plan would raise spending for health care
programs by about $500 million more than Brown's and would spend
more to help poor students, though in a different way than the
governor proposes.
The Assembly would increase funds for child care programs by
$250 million and aid to poor families by $200 million. It also
proposes $200 million for scholarships at state universities and
more than $600 million for adult education.
Both plans would increase court funding by $100 million.
But the differences between the plans are far from large,
said Senator Mark Leno, chairman of the legislature's joint
budget committee. "Compared to previous years this is a dream,"
he said.
Brown wants a $1.1 billion reserve. The Assembly proposes a
$1.3 billion reserve. The Senate urges a $1.5 billion reserve.
Assembly man Bob Blumenfield, co-chair of the joint
committee, said he expects his house and the Senate can agree on
a spending plan quickly to meet the legislature's June 15
deadline.
"I see no reason why we can't hit that comfortably," he
said. "The scale is so different from what we're so used to and
the priorities the Senate has, they're not objectionable."