(Corrects proposed general fund spending to $113 billion, not $133 billion, in first paragraph)

Jan 9 California Governor Jerry Brown released his 2015-16 state budget on Friday, calling for $113 billion in proposed general fund spending, up 1.4 percent from the year before.

Brown's proposed budget includes the first $532 million in spending as part of Proposition 1, a $7.5 billion bond measure passed by voters in November for water management and infrastructure.

The governor plans to pay down the state's $72 billion unfunded retiree healthcare liability by phasing in a prefunding model as labor contracts come up for renewal.

A prefunding model covers future retiree healthcare benefits by setting aside money in a dedicated trust, much like state pensions, as opposed to the current pay-as-you-go policy, which covers the minimum amount as costs are due.

Brown also said he would hold state college tuition flat, a decision that counters a plan by University of California President Janet Napolitano to raise tuition in the system by 5 percent a year for the next five years.