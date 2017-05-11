(Recasts with details of proposed budget; adds quotes)
By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif. May 11 California Governor
Jerry Brown on Thursday revised his proposed budget for the
upcoming fiscal year, raising total spending by 2.2 percent and
increasing funding for schools and transportation, even as he
warned that the state's economy likely cannot sustain the growth
of recent years.
With the state's fiscal position improved somewhat since
Brown first presented the budget in January, the governor
reinstated about $1 billion of funding, including for child care
and in-home services. About $400 million in cuts from the
January proposal remain.
Overall, the total budget increased to $183.4 billion, up
2.2 percent from January.
Brown proposed more funding for schools, county health
programs and transportation infrastructure. The revised budget
for the 2018 fiscal year, which starts July 1, provides a $6
billion loan to the California Public Employees' Retirement
System, the nation's largest public pension fund, in an effort
to reduce its unfunded liability.
The budget also includes increased funding to boost staffing
at the state's Justice Department to address policies from the
Trump administration that affect public safety, health care, the
environment, consumer affairs and constitutional issues.
Still, Brown said the budget was considerably more
constrained than in any year since 2012, when California
struggled through years of deficits. California faces a $3.3
billion revenue shortfall, down from a $5.8 billion shortfall in
January.
He again warned on Thursday that the state, which generates
revenue largely through volatile capital gains taxes, is overdue
for a correction after years of economic expansion.
“Over the past four years, we have increased spending by
billions of dollars for education, health care, child care and
other anti-poverty programs. In the coming year, I don’t think
even more spending will be possible,” he said. “We have ongoing
pressures from Washington and an economic recovery that won’t
last forever.”
On Wednesday, the state's controller, Betty Yee, said
revenues through April for the fiscal year that began July 2016
were $1.83 billion below initial estimates. Income tax in April
lagged projections by about $708 million.
"This is another signal that we may be inching towards an
economic downturn, and we must tailor our spending accordingly,”
Yee said.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Additional reporting by Robin
Respaut in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler)