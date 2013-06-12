SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 California Governor Jerry Brown and top Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday made official their budget agreement struck a day earlier, putting the most populous U.S. state on track to have a spending plan in place by the July 1 start of its new fiscal year.

"This is not only a balanced budget, but it's a real step forward," Brown, a Democrat, said during a press event webcast from the state capital of Sacramento.

The deal, calling for $96.3 billion in general fund spending, clears the way for the Democrat-led legislature to approve the agreement by its June 15 budget deadline and for Brown to sign his third consecutive budget ahead of a new fiscal year.

Wall Street is closely watching California's budget politics, which in the past helped pull down the state's credit ratings. Improving finances now hold out the hope that California's rating could be upgraded, possibly easing borrowing costs.

Encouraged by expectations of balanced budgets, Standard & Poor's in January upgraded its rating on $73.1 billion of the state's general obligation bonds by one notch to A from A-minus and put a stable outlook on the state.

Brown was joined at the press event by Assembly Speaker John Perez and Senate President Pro Tem Darrell Steinberg. Each chamber had produced budget plans about $2 billion larger than the revised plan the governor released last month.

The Assembly and Senate proposals were based on the view that Brown was being too conservative with revenue expectations in his plan.

The governor sought general fund spending of just over $96.3 billion, up from this year's $95.7 billion but down from the $97.7 billion he had proposed in January.

Revenue has been on the upswing in recent months due to an improving economy and tax increases approved by voters in November. California, the world's ninth-largest economy, is set to post its first surplus in several years.

But Brown says he is unsure the revenue surge is sustainable and has pressed lawmakers to shelve plans for big spending increases on programs whose budgets were slashed in recent years to help close multi-billion dollar deficits.

"I'm trying to be a good, prudent steward of the people's money," Brown said at the press event. "I think prudence rather than exuberance should be the order of the day."

Democrats in the legislature on Monday agreed to his more conservative outlook.

In exchange, he gave them additional funds for courts and scholarships to state universities. He also backed modest spending increases for health, career training and child-care programs.

The two sides agreed on a plan for distributing more money to school districts and to borrow $500 million expected to be raised from the state's sale of greenhouse gas emissions permits to businesses.

They also agreed on keeping $1.1 billion in reserve for contingencies, paying down loans from state funds and working on legislation for a ballot measure next year that would propose establishing a rainy-day fund.

The legislature's Democrats will not need Republican votes to approve the agreement.

"While it's disappointing that Republicans had no input in this compromised budget proposal, it is promising that Democrats agreed to use the governor's more conservative revenue projections instead of counting on money that may never materialize," Assembly Republican Leader Connie Conway said in a statement.