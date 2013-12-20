By Jim Christie
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 20 California Governor Jerry
Brown is being peppered with requests from fellow Democrats in
the legislature as he prepares his state budget plan, but they
should not expect he will embark on a spending spree despite the
state being flush with cash.
Brown may eventually support some spending increases, but
the plan he will unveil no later than January 10 will take a
cautious view of the state's improved revenue and emphasize
using it to pay down debt and build reserves, said H.D. Palmer,
his spokesman on fiscal matters.
"We are in a far better place than we were three years ago
when the governor took office," Palmer said. "That said, we have
to learn the lessons of the past."
Specifically, it's too risky to assume revenue fueled by
taxes on income from capital gains, which accounts for nearly 7
percent of the state's revenue in its current fiscal year, will
remain strong enough to allow California to avoid the shortfalls
that plagued its finances in the past, Palmer said.
"Things could move the markets in the wrong direction," he
said.
California's revenue from the start of its fiscal year in
July through November was $627 million above forecast in the
state's current budget.
With revenue improving, Democratic lawmakers say the state
can afford to loosen its purse strings after several years of
austerity. Their differences with Brown, however, are not so
large as to set the stage for a budget brawl, analysts say.
They note that even as Assembly Speaker John Perez has
rolled out a "budget blueprint" urging "prudent investments" in
job training and early childhood and higher education, he also
called for ensuring "fiscal stability." That requires "building
the state's budget reserve," Perez said.
An aide to Senate President pro Tem Darrell Steinberg said
Democrats in that chamber share the Assembly speaker's view.
Brown's budget architects plan on a $1.1 billion reserve in
the current fiscal year, while the Legislative Analyst's Office,
the state's budget watchdog agency, sees the potential for a
$2.4 billion reserve, largely due to the stock market fueling
revenue from capital gains.
The reserve could reach $5.6 billion by the end of the next
fiscal year if there is no change to the state's fiscal
policies, the Legislative Analyst's Office added.
Personal income taxes provide California with its biggest
source of revenue and the state's wealthiest taxpayers provide
much of it. They face higher personal income tax rates approved
by voters last year at Brown's urging.
"The data that we have to date suggest that high-income
earners in California are having a very good year," said Jason
Sisney, an analyst at the Legislative Analyst's Office.
While Democratic lawmakers would like to restore spending
that Brown and his Republican predecessor Arnold Schwarzenegger
pressed them to cut to balance budgets when revenue slumped,
they won't press too hard in an election year. They risk losing
seats to Republicans who are largely in tune with Brown on
paying down debt and building reserves, analysts say.
"Unless the legislature continues to embrace Governor
Brown's call for fiscal restraint, we could soon be right back
at square one of massive deficits and painful budget choices,"
said Jeff Gorrell, the Assembly's budget committee's Republican
vice chair.
Brown, who has yet to say whether he will seek re-election
next year, will follow his initial budget plan next month with a
revised plan in May that kicks budget talks into high gear just
ahead of the state's June primary election.
"They all have an incentive not to blow up the process,"
said Jack Pitney, a professor of government at Claremont McKenna
College. "Things are going well for California government for
once and I don't think anybody wants to rock the boat."
Labor lobbyist Barry Broad expects spending increases will
at best be gradual. California's current general fund budget
includes $96.3 billion in spending, up from $95.7 billion in the
prior fiscal year but below a peak of $103 billion in the
2007-2008 fiscal year.
"Some of those cuts need to be restored," said Broad. "But
obviously we can't put ourselves in the same kind of fiscal
position we were in before, where there was no ability to absorb
the blows of an economic downturn."
The Legislative Analyst's Office has recommended the state
have $8 billion set aside in three years in case of economic
setbacks.
The office has also suggested the state use its improving
revenue to pay back money it took from its various branches over
the years to help close deficits in its general fund. It pointed
to California's need to tackle a $71 billion unfunded liability
for the pension benefits of teachers and school administrators.
Palmer declined to comment on details in Brown's budget
plan, other than to say its "twin priorities" will be paying
down the state's internal debt and building a reserve.
Encouraged by California's improving finances, its outlook
for balanced budgets and Brown's plans for paying down internal
loans, Standard & Poor's in January raised its credit rating on
the state's general obligation debt by one notch to A, leaving
Illinois as its lowest-rated state, at A-minus.