Nov 19 California's state budget will accumulate
more than $4 billion of reserves in the next two years, the
budget watchdog estimated on Wednesday, a sign of significant
progress for the debt-ridden state.
California's Legislative Analyst's Office said much of the
extra money would most likely go toward education, the state's
rainy day fund, and potentially paying down liabilities.
For fiscal year 2014-2015, the office anticipated $2 billion
more in revenues than expected in the state's budget act. The
increase would be fully offset by higher spending on schools and
community colleges, as mandated by Proposition 98.
Then, in fiscal year 2015-2016, unless there are calls for
new spending, the agency expects to see $4.2 billion in total
reserves, of which $2 billion would be deposited in the state's
rainy day fund and another $2 billion could be spent on debt
payments.
California has about $87 billion of general fund-supported
outstanding bonds and billions more in unfunded liabilities. The
state could enjoy future surpluses and grow its reserves, but
not if the stock market drops or the economy slows, the LAO
warned. The agency recommended that the legislature continue to
make progress in building up reserves.
California has recently enjoyed a string of financial good
news. Revenue collections are up, and the state ended last
fiscal year with a surplus in the general fund for the first
time since 2007.
The boost in rainy day fund savings, as mandated by the new
Proposition 2 passed this month, is a credit positive for
California. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services quickly responded
to the passage of the proposition on November's ballot, a
measure that required the state to use extra revenues for rainy
day funding and to pay down liabilities, by upgrading
California's general obligation bond rating to A+ from A.
(Reporting By Robin Respaut; Editing by David Gregorio)