May 11 California on Thursday revised it's proposed state budget for fiscal year 2017-18 to $183.4 billion, about 2.2 percent higher than the budget proposed in January.

The revision to the proposed state budget also increased the state's general fund to $124 billion, about 1.2 percent higher than what was in the proposed budget in January.

California's 2017-18 fiscal year starts on July 1, 2017. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Paul Simao)