SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 25 A California ballot
measure that would put the state budget on a two-year cycle is
failing to find much support among likely voters, but a large
share have yet to decide how they will vote in November,
according to survey findings released on Tuesday.
The survey by The Field Poll and University of California,
Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies found 40 percent of
likely voters saying they intend to reject the measure while 21
percent intend to support it and 39 percent are undecided.
Proposition 31 would replace the state's current one-year
budget cycle and permit governors to cut the budget unilaterally
during declared fiscal emergencies.
The ballot measure would also restrict the legislature's
ability to increase spending, require performance reviews of
state programs and allow local governments to change how laws on
state-funded programs apply to them.
The survey report noted the public's awareness of the
measure is low and its campaign must compete for the attention
of voters with more publicized measures.
They include a measure backed by Governor Jerry Brown that
would raise income tax rates on wealthy taxpayers and the
state's sales tax. The measure is meant to prevent spending cuts
to education programs over the short term and support general
state spending in coming years.
A rival measure would increase personal income tax rates on
annual earnings on all but the poorest Californians to raise
revenue for school spending and early childhood programs and to
repay state debt.
Another tax measure on November's ballot would require
multistate businesses with operations in California to calculate
their state income tax liability based on the percentage of
their sales in the state.
The measure would repeal a state law giving multistate
businesses the option to choose a tax liability formula
providing favorable tax treatment for businesses with property
and payroll outside the state. Revenue from the measure would
provide $550 million annually for five years for energy
efficiency and clean-energy jobs programs.