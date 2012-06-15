SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 California's Senate approved on Friday the main bill in a state budget package after its Democratic leader said his caucus would advance it despite Democratic Governor Jerry Brown's opposition.

The bill, the centerpiece of legislation to close a $15.7 billion deficit, now goes to the state Assembly, also controlled by Democrats, for a vote later on Friday.

The Senate's Republican minority opposed the bill. Republicans in the Assembly also oppose it but lack the votes to block the chamber's Democrats from approving it and sending it to Brown. (Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Jackie Frank)