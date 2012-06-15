(Adds background)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 California's Senate
approved on Friday the main bill in a state budget package aimed
at closing a $15.7 billion gap after the chamber's Democratic
leader said his caucus would advance it despite Democratic
Governor Jerry Brown's opposition.
The bill now goes to the Democratic-led state Assembly for a
vote later on Friday.
The Senate's Republican minority opposed the bill.
Republicans in the Assembly also oppose it but lack the votes to
block the chamber's Democrats from approving it and sending it
to Brown.
The governor and the legislature's Democratic leaders are at
odds over how much spending to cut from programs providing
services to California's neediest to help balance the state's
books.
Democratic lawmakers have sought to limit the cuts, while
Brown has stood by his plan for deep cuts and recently urged
them to support an overhaul of the state's welfare system.
Before the Senate vote, Senate President pro Tempore Darrell
Steinberg said in a videotaped statement the key budget bill
would clear his chamber to meet the Legislature's midnight
deadline for a spending plan.
An aide to a top Assembly Democrat said that chamber would
also vote to meet the deadline.
Steinberg said he aimed to press on with talks with Brown in
coming days to reach a consensus spending plan before the July 1
start of the new fiscal year.
Despite their differences, Brown and Democratic lawmakers
support the budget plan's proposal for raising new revenue to
help close the state's shortfall and bolster the state's
finances in coming years.
That revenue relies on voters in November approving a ballot
measure to increase the state sales tax and income tax rates for
wealthy taxpayers.
California's governor is technically required to sign a plan
balancing the budget before start of the new fiscal year, but
the state has a long history of its leaders engaging in
protracted budget battles and missing deadlines for spending
plans.
Brown last year vetoed a spending approved by Democrats,
saying it was not a truly balanced budget. The two sides
resolved their differences, allowing Brown to sign California's
budget before the start of the current fiscal year.
Brown's office was not immediately available to comment on
the Senate's vote.
(Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Peter Cooney)