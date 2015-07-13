(Adds more details about returns and quotes)
WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 13 The California
Public Employees' Retirement System, the biggest U.S. public
pension fund, on Monday reported a 2.4 percent net rate of
return for the 12 months ended June 30, slightly underperfoming
its benchmark index.
But the $301 billion fund, known as Calpers, earned returns
of 10.9 and 10.7 percent respectively in the past three and five
years, marking the first time since 2007 it outperformed
benchmarks for those periods.
Those results far exceeded the pension fund's assumed
investment return of 7.5 percent.
Returns were driven by real estate and infrastructure
investments, both returning over 13 percent over the past year.
The results were announced by Calpers Chief Investment
Officer Ted Eliopoulos at a meeting of the fund's board in
Walnut Creek, California.
"Despite the impact of slow global economic growth and
increased short-term market volatility on our fiscal year
return, the strength of our long-term numbers gives us
confidence that our strategic plan is working," said Eliopoulos.
The total fund's 12-month return on assets of 2.4 percent
underperformed the benchmark by 9 basis points. The three- and
five-year returns exceeded policy benchmarks by 59 and 34 basis
points, respectively. A basis point is one one-hundredth of a
percentage point
Calpers' yearly rates of return, once audited, will help
determine contribution levels for state agency employers and for
contracting cities, counties and special districts in fiscal
year 2015-16.
The global equity portfolio, the large allocation that makes
up approximately 54 percent of the fund, returned one percent
against its benchmark returns of 1.3 percent for the 12 months
ended June 30.
Fixed income, the second largest asset class with
approximately 18 percent of the fund, returned 1.3 percent for
the period, outperforming its benchmark returns by 93 basis
points.
Private equity meanwhile earned 8.9 percent but
underperforming its benchmark by 221 basis points. Private
equity makes up approximately nine percent of the fund.
