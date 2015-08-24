SAN FRANCISCO Aug 24 The California State Teachers' Retirement System's Chief Investment Officer Christopher J. Ailman said on CNBC on Monday that the public pension fund is focused on the long-term amid this "choppy seas" marketplace.

"The market is going to be choppy for a couple more weeks but the key is the U.S. economy is still in good shape," said Ailman.

Calstrs is the second-largest public pension fund in the country. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Bernard Orr)