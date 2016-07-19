SAN FRANCISCO, July 19 The California State Teachers' Retirement System reported on Tuesday an investment return of 1.4 percent for its fiscal year ending June 30, underperforming the system's assumed rate of return of 7.5 percent.

The 2015-16 fiscal year's investment portfolio performance marks the second consecutive year of returns below the pension fund's actuarially assumed rate. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Bernard Orr)