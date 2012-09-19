* Nearly 30 percent of appreciation bonds have been issued
in California
* CAB allow issuers to postpone repayments, pass debt to
next generation
* CAB are more expensive than ordinary debt
By Jim Christie
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 19 California lawmakers aim
to clamp down on a type of municipal bond that has left a San
Diego-area school district with a nearly $1 billion bill, 10
times the $105 million initial loan.
The effort stems from the controversy hanging over the Poway
Unified School District since early August, when the Voice of
San Diego website ran a report on the $981 million the district
will pay for the capital appreciation bonds (CABs) it sold last
year.
"In any other circumstances, it would be called usury," said
Republican state Senator Joel Anderson, a San Diego-area
lawmaker who wants to prevent similar debt deals.
CABs defer payments while interest compounds, which swells
payments when they kick in.
CABs are not unusual and have been popular with school
districts in states with fast-growing student enrollments,
according to Fitch Ratings.
Nearly $92.8 billion of the debt has been issued since 1980,
and $77 billion of it remains to be repaid. Around a third of
the outstanding volume is on the books of issuers in California,
according to Thomson Reuters data. Capital appreciation bonds
have also been popular in Texas and Illinois.
The Poway district will pay off its CABs from 2033 through
2051. The bonds cannot be repaid sooner.
Like other zero-coupon bonds, CABs are more expensive to
issuers than ordinary debt. The Poway districts' bonds, rated
'Aa2' by Moody's Investors Service and 'AA-minus' by Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services, sold with a 6.56 percent yield on their
August 2033 maturity and a 7.12 percent yield on their August
2051 maturity.
If the district sold its CABs as bonds to be repaid
immediately and with a 30-year maturity, they would have had a
yield in the 5 percent range, a municipal debt trader said.
HOLDING DOWN PROPERTY TAX
The $981 million bill for the Poway district's loan is a
large figure even for district board member Todd Gutschow. But
he said proceeds from the CABs were needed to complete a nearly
decade-long campaign to renovate and build facilities at two
dozen of the 34,500-student district's oldest schools and to
refinance other debt.
The campaign involved five general obligation bond issuances
worth a total $377 million that will cost the school district a
$1.6 billion to repay.
"When you look at this one issuance in isolation, it kind of
distorts everything," Gutschow said. Holding down property tax
rates - as polls showed local voters wanted - played into the
decision to sell capital appreciation bonds, he added.
The Poway district's debt should be manageable, given its
economy and the possible increase in property values before the
CABs are paid off in 2051, said Ron Bennett, chief executive of
the consulting firm School Services of California.
But district officials won't easily fend off critics:
"They'll look back and say 'Economically it wasn't a bad deal,
but we got killed politically,'" said Bennett.
UNDERSTANDING THE IMPLICATIONS
The Poway district is commissioning an independent review of
its CABs deal in the wake of negative headlines. That spurred
officials of the nearby San Diego Unified School District on
September 4 to rule out issuing more CABs for projects it would
fund through a $2.8 billion bond measure on the November ballot.
California school districts have issued nearly $20 billion
in CABs since 2000, including $5.4 billion of the debt with
maturities beyond 25 years and nearly $833 million with 40-year
maturity lengths, the California Debt and Investment Advisory
Commission says.
San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister
wants legislation that would require prepayment and refinancing
options for CABs and set a 25-year limit on their maturity. He
says lawmakers should consult with Los Angeles County Treasurer
and Tax Collector Mark Saladino, whose office dissuades school
districts in his county from issuing CABs dated beyond 25 years.
State Treasurer Bill Lockyer, a Democrat, is warming to new
rules for CABs and Republican state Senator Mark Wyland is
looking to revive a bill to limit them. His bill, which has been
set aside since May, would bar school districts from selling
bonds at a discount deeper than 5 percent of the face value. The
Poway district's CABs sold at 94 percent below par.
Wyland expects bipartisan support, given how debt service
costs of CABs can swell and be pushed off to future generations:
"We need to make sure property owners and taxpayers understand
what the implications are."