SAN FRANCISCO, April 8 California's Assembly approved a bill on Monday that would limit the ability of school and community college districts to issue capital appreciation bonds, a type of debt under intense scrutiny in the state Legislature.

The most populous U.S. state's lawmakers became concerned about the bonds, which defer payments while interest compounds, swelling future payments, after learning a San Diego-area school district will pay nearly $1 billion for a $105 million loan through a capital appreciation bond deal.

The bill, AB 182, now goes to the state Senate.

State Treasurer Bill Lockyer supports the legislation, which he said in statement would "protect taxpayers from terrible bond deals while maintaining school districts' ability to provide their parents and children needed facilities."

The legislation would bar maturities on capital appreciation bonds from exceeding 25 years, limit debt service to no more than four times the principal, and require deals for the debt to allow early repayment for maturities longer than 10 years.

Nearly $92.8 billion of the debt has been issued since 1980, and $77 billion of it remains to be repaid. Around a third of the outstanding volume is on the books of issuers in California, according to Thomson Reuters data. Capital appreciation bonds have also been popular in Texas and Illinois.

Lockyer's statement noted that capital appreciation bond deals may currently delay payments for decades while interest compounds annually and prohibit school districts from paying off the debt before it matures.