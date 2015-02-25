SAN FRANCISCO Feb 25 California carbon allowances cleared the cap-and-trade program's first auction of the year at $12.21 a tonne, the state said on Wednesday, below market expectations despite selling all of the allowances offered at the sale.

The auction was the first since the two-year-old cap-and-trade program expanded to cover distributors of transportation and home heating fuels on Jan. 1, roughly doubling the market's size.

The state sold all 73.6 million permits offered to cover 2015 emissions and 10.4 million allowances offered to cover emissions in 2018.

The 2018 permits cleared the auction at $12.10 a tonne, the lowest minimum allowed under the auction's rules.

California's cap-and-trade program is a key component of its effort to cut its output of heat-trapping greenhouse gas emissions to 1990 levels by 2020. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)