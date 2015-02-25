By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 25 California carbon
allowances cleared the cap-and-trade program's first auction of
the year at $12.21 a tonne, the state said on Wednesday, below
market expectations despite selling all of the allowances
offered at the sale.
The auction was the first since the two-year-old
cap-and-trade program expanded to cover distributors of
transportation and home heating fuels on Jan. 1, roughly
doubling the market's size.
The state sold all 73.6 million permits offered to cover
2015 emissions and 10.4 million allowances offered to cover
emissions in 2018.
The 2018 permits cleared the auction at $12.10 a tonne, the
lowest minimum allowed under the auction's rules.
California's cap-and-trade program is a key component of its
effort to cut its output of heat-trapping greenhouse gas
emissions to 1990 levels by 2020.
