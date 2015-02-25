(Adds market reaction, background on program's expansion)
By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 25 California said on
Wednesday that carbon allowances fetched $12.21 a tonne at the
cap-and-trade program's first auction of the year, a rate below
market expectations even though all of the permits offered were
sold.
The auction was the first since the two-year-old
cap-and-trade program expanded to cover distributors of
transportation and home heating fuels on Jan. 1, roughly
doubling the market's size.
The state sold all 73.6 million permits offered to cover
2015 emissions and 10.4 million allowances offered to cover
emissions in 2018.
The 2018 permits fetched $12.10 a tonne, the minimum price
allowed under the auction's rules.
California's cap-and-trade program is a key component of its
effort to cut its output of heat-trapping greenhouse gases to
1990 levels by 2020.
California carbon allowance futures traded lower immediately
after the results were released, traders said.
The benchmark 2015 contract for March delivery was trading
at $12.35 a tonne on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE)
following the announcement, down 30 cents from Tuesday's close
with about 700,000 allowances changing hands on ICE, traders
said.
Trading of allowances on the secondary market had been
sluggish in the runup to the auction, which was held on Feb. 18.
The auction was the program's 10th overall and its second
with new carbon trading partner Quebec. It was also the single
largest because of its expansion to cover distributors of
transportation fuels such as gasoline and diesel.
Oil companies have warned that including those fuels in the
program, which already covers emissions from state's oil
refineries, would raise prices at the pump. Environmentalists
counter that doing so is necessary to meet the state's climate
goals and to break its reliance on fossil fuels.
Although the state won't disclose which companies purchased
allowances at the auction, its list of qualified bidders
included oil giants Chevron U.S.A., Inc, BP Energy
Company and Exxon Mobil Corp. as well as mining
company Rio Tinto Minerals Inc and utility company
Pacific Gas and Electric.
Previous auctions have raised over $969 million for the
state, which it plans to invest in energy efficiency and clean
energy programs as well as in its high-speed rail project.
California won't know how much money was raised by the most
recent auction until March 17 when accounting is complete, the
program's regulator said.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Andrew
Hay and Peter Galloway)