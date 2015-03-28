By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO, March 27
SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 California carbon
futures were little changed this week as traders focused on
over-the-counter vintage swaps instead of the outright buying or
selling of permits, market sources said on Friday.
Vintage swaps occur when one party sells permits covering a
certain time period while simultaneously buying permits for a
different period and banking the difference.
Two swaps were executed on Friday, a carbon broker said. In
the first deal the party sold unused 2014 vintage allowances and
bought June 2015 vintage permits at a 4-cent differential. In
the second, the party sold 2015 permits and bought 2017 permits
for a 5-cent differential.
April-delivery California carbon allowances were $12.48 a
tonne on Friday, unchanged from the previous day's close on the
IntercontinentalExchange, traders said.
Despite the controversy surrounding its launch in 2013, the
nation's first economy-wide cap-and-trade system has largely
been a dull affair, with steady pricing and little drama.
With the short-term outlook showing more of the same, market
sources have turned their attention to the market's post-2020
future, when the cap will need to be tightened in preparation
for its ultimate goal of emissions 80 percent below 1990 levels
by 2020.
Officials at the California Air Resources Board (ARB) this
week said they had begun discussions about the 2030 target.
"The conversation has begun, but we need input from a lot of
people," said Dave Clegern, spokesman for the ARB.
In a proposal to be released Monday, Chris Busch, director
of research at Energy Innovation, a San Francisco-based think
tank, suggested the state set a 2030 target of 40 percent below
1990 levels, an ambitious target that one broker said would
boost the price of later vintage carbon permits.
Despite the aggressive target, Busch expects carbon prices
to remain manageable in part because businesses will have likely
banked allowances they did not use during the program's early
years, which they'll be able to use for compliance down the
road.
The ARB is not expected to adopt a 2030 target until at
least next year, sources said.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)