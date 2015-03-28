SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 California carbon futures were little changed this week as traders focused on over-the-counter vintage swaps instead of the outright buying or selling of permits, market sources said on Friday.

Vintage swaps occur when one party sells permits covering a certain time period while simultaneously buying permits for a different period and banking the difference.

Two swaps were executed on Friday, a carbon broker said. In the first deal the party sold unused 2014 vintage allowances and bought June 2015 vintage permits at a 4-cent differential. In the second, the party sold 2015 permits and bought 2017 permits for a 5-cent differential.

April-delivery California carbon allowances were $12.48 a tonne on Friday, unchanged from the previous day's close on the IntercontinentalExchange, traders said.

Despite the controversy surrounding its launch in 2013, the nation's first economy-wide cap-and-trade system has largely been a dull affair, with steady pricing and little drama.

With the short-term outlook showing more of the same, market sources have turned their attention to the market's post-2020 future, when the cap will need to be tightened in preparation for its ultimate goal of emissions 80 percent below 1990 levels by 2020.

Officials at the California Air Resources Board (ARB) this week said they had begun discussions about the 2030 target.

"The conversation has begun, but we need input from a lot of people," said Dave Clegern, spokesman for the ARB.

In a proposal to be released Monday, Chris Busch, director of research at Energy Innovation, a San Francisco-based think tank, suggested the state set a 2030 target of 40 percent below 1990 levels, an ambitious target that one broker said would boost the price of later vintage carbon permits.

Despite the aggressive target, Busch expects carbon prices to remain manageable in part because businesses will have likely banked allowances they did not use during the program's early years, which they'll be able to use for compliance down the road.

The ARB is not expected to adopt a 2030 target until at least next year, sources said. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)