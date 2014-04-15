(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Rory Carroll
SACRAMENTO, April 14 A top Democratic lawmaker
in California on Monday backed off an unpopular plan to tax
gasoline and diesel fuels and instead proposed a less
controversial plan to spend up to $5 billion a year from the
state's fledgling carbon program on affordable housing and mass
transit.
California Senate leader Darrell Steinberg proposed building
affordable housing near transit hubs, repairing state roads and
highways, and helping fund mass transit projects including
Democratic Governor Jerry Brown's beleaguered high-speed rail
project.
His plan also calls for returning a portion of the money
collected by the state from the sale of carbon permits to
California's drivers, who are expected to see gasoline prices
jump by about 12 cents a gallon next year when the state's
greenhouse gas reduction program expands to cover distributors
of transport fuels.
"Cap-and-trade needs a long-term strategy that maximizes the
efficiency of its revenues as we seek to curb greenhouse gases,"
Steinberg said.
California caps the amount of emissions allowed each year
by refineries and manufacturers and requires those businesses to
obtain emissions permits at state-run quarterly auctions or on
the open market. The vast majority of the permits in the market
were given to businesses free of charge at the start of the now
16-month-old program, although the share of free permits handed
out will shrink in the coming years.
Under California state law, any revenue from the
cap-and-trade program must be spent on efforts to further drive
down the state's output of heat-trapping greenhouse gases.
Steinberg's tax on transportation fuels was met with
resistance from the environmental community and key lawmakers,
who see the state's young carbon market as a success.
One key opponent of the carbon tax, Democratic Senator Fran
Pavley, was more receptive of the spending proposal. Pavley is
the author of the state's landmark law that forms the basis for
the state's carbon market and other carbon cutting policies.
"I look forward to working with Senator Steinberg, our
colleagues and other stakeholders as this bill moves forward,"
she said.
