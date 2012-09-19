SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 19 Cities in California face
ongoing financial challenges from rising employee compensation
and restrictions on their ability to raise revenue, which will
maintain pressure on their credit ratings, Fitch Ratings said in
a statement on Wednesday.
"Even as the broader economy shows signs of stabilization,
California cities face state specific uncertainties based on
their diverse economic profiles, and revenue raising
environment," Karen Ribble, senior Director in Fitch's
Public Finance group, said in the statement.
"California cities facing the most fiscal stress are those
with limited options to address budget imbalance, reinforcing
the divide between the strong and the weak," Ribble added.