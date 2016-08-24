Ackman's Pershing Square raises Mondelez stake
Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 24 California lawmakers voted to extend the state's climate change fighting efforts out to 2030 on Wednesday, giving a new lease on life to the most ambitious climate change program in the country.
The California state Senate voted 25-13 in support of a bill setting a 2030 emissions reduction target just hours after the state Assembly passed a linked bill to increase legislative oversight of the state's climate change programs by a vote of 44-28.
Both bills will now go to Governor Jerry Brown, who has said he will sign them into law. (Reporting by Rory Carroll)
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 U.S. Senate Democrats delayed the Senate Finance Committee's vote on U.S. Treasury secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin on Monday so they could protest against President Donald Trump's order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations.