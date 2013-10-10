Taiwan's Cathay Financial in talks to buy Bank of Nova Scotia's Malaysia unit
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 10 California is suing Corinthian Colleges Inc for misrepresenting job placement rates to its students and investors, according to a court filing on Thursday.
The lawsuit, filed with San Francisco superior court on Thursday, accuses Corinthian - which describes itself as one of the largest post-secondary education companies in North America - and several subsidiaries of several counts including securities fraud, according to the filing.
Corinthian representatives were not immediately available for comment.
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 An investor group led by former music executive Edgar Bronfman Jr has dropped out of bidding for Time Inc, the publisher of People and Sports Illustrated magazines, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data