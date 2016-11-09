LOS ANGELES Nov 9 Two F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets collided over the Pacific Ocean near the Marine Corps Air Station at Miramar, California, military officials said on Wednesday.

One of the pilots was able to land safely following the collision, the base said in a written statement posted on Twitter. The second pilot ejected safely from his jet and rescue crews were en route to recover him, the statement said. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb, editing by G Crosse)