By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 9 California
environmentalists on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the Kern
County Board of Supervisors for its approval last month of a
major oil-by-rail project in the state, saying the county failed
to disclose the risks of the project to the public.
In September, the board voted unanimously in favor of Alon
USA Energy Inc's plan, which would increase the
terminal's offloading capacity of crude from railcars to as high
as 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the current 13,000 bpd.
The $100 million project would also see the reopening of the
company's shuttered Bakersfield refinery, which was closed two
years ago because it was unprofitable.
The facility seeks to capitalize on booming inland U.S. and
Canadian output of crude oil, which is cheaper than imports that
make up more than half of all crude processed in the state.
Fiery derailments of trains carrying crude from North
Dakota's Bakken shale formation have raised concerns about the
safety of transporting oil in railcars.
The Board of Supervisors had conducted a lengthy
environmental review of the project. But groups behind the
lawsuit, including the Sierra Club and the Center for Biological
Diversity, said the board underestimated the risks from
increased pollution and the likelihood of catastrophic accidents
along the rail routes.
"This dangerous plan would send huge trains full of
explosive crude through California communities completely
unprepared to cope with a devastating rail accident," said
Kassie Siegel, senior counsel for the Center for Biological
Diversity.
"Kern County supervisors broke the law by rushing to approve
a project that will pollute the Central Valley's air and put
thousands of unsuspecting people in the path of these hazardous
bomb trains," she said.
Theresa Goldner, an attorney for Kern County, said the board
approved the project's environmental impact report (EIR) after a
full and complete public process.
"The board's decision to approve the EIR was legal in all
respects and we will vigorously oppose the petition," she said.
Alon Chief Executive Officer Paul Eisman told the board that
the project could start up by the third quarter next year.
The case in Superior Court of the state of California,
County of Kern, is Association of Irritated Residents et al.,
vs. Kern County Board of Supervisors, case number
S-1500-CV-283166.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by David Gregorio)