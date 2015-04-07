SAN FRANCISCO, April 7 California imported 176,203 barrels of crude by rail in February, the lowest single-month level since January 2013, the California Energy Commission said on Tuesday.

The crude imported in February came to the state from New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, the CEC said.

The February import total is down nearly half from the January 2015 total of 342,901 barrels, the CEC said. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by James Dalgleish)