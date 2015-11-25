Nov 25 Four men have been arrested on suspicion
of slashing an inflatable dam with knives, letting out nearly 50
million gallons of water in drought-hit California, officials
said on Wednesday.
The men, in their teens and early 20s, were accused of
causing about $1 million damage to the barrier near Fremont,
releasing a deluge into Alameda Creek, which flows into the San
Francisco Bay.
The loss comes as California endures a devastating drought
that has prompted Governor Jerry Brown to impose the state's
first-ever mandatory cutbacks in urban water use.
The water would have been enough to serve 500 homes in
Fremont and surrounding communities for one year, police said.
There was no immediate comment from the men, their lawyers
or details on what may have motivated the attack.
The four suspects were each facing a charge of felony
vandalism in connection with the May 21 incident in Alameda
County, police said.
The men named as Dylan Jeffery, 21, Drake Elkhouri, 21,
Gavin Palmon, 19, and Zackory Morton, 20, were arrested last
week and all live a short distance from the dam site, the police
statement said.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Andrew Heavens)