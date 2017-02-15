SACRAMENTO, Calif. Feb 14 Parts of California
damaged by recent storms, including the areas around the damaged
Oroville Dam, will receive federal disaster assistance, the
Federal Emergency Management Agency said on Tuesday.
Federal aid will be sent to three counties near Lake
Oroville, where the tallest earthen dam in the United States
suffered damage last week and over the weekend, prompting the
evacuation of nearly 200,000 people.
Funds will also be sent to other parts of California
inundated with rains over the past month.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Sandra Maler)