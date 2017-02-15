SACRAMENTO, Calif. Feb 14 Parts of California damaged by recent storms, including the areas around the damaged Oroville Dam, will receive federal disaster assistance, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said on Tuesday.

Federal aid will be sent to three counties near Lake Oroville, where the tallest earthen dam in the United States suffered damage last week and over the weekend, prompting the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people.

Funds will also be sent to other parts of California inundated with rains over the past month. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Sandra Maler)