SAN FRANCISCO, June 24 A California bill to require the state's pension funds Calpers and CalSTRS to sell their investments in companies that generate at least half their revenue from coal mining received three of the four required votes in a preliminary count on Wednesday at a California Assembly committee.

Pension funds are under pressure from activists to halt investing in fossil fuel for environmental reasons and the vote could increase the momentum for other funds to sell such assets.

Calpers has investments in coal companies including Peabody Energy and Arch Coal according to its latest investment report.

A final vote on the bill is still awaited.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Megan Davies and Grant McCool)