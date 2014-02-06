By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON Feb 5 The Republican-led House of
Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill that would roll back
federal rules to provide more water for farmers and
municipalities in California's Central Valley as the state copes
with its worst drought in decades.
Backers said the legislation would provide drought relief by
permitting federal and state authorities to pump more water out
the San Joaquin-Sacramento River Delta.
Opponents, including California's Democratic lawmakers, have
termed the bill a water grab that would circumvent state law,
pit water users against each other and roll back environmental
protections.
"This is the greatest intrusion into state water rights that
we've seen in this legislature," said Representative George
Miller, a Democrat whose California district includes the cities
of Concord and Richmond, east of San Francisco.
The measure passed the House by 229 to 191, largely on
Republican votes, and is expected to be dead on arrival in the
Democrat-led Senate.
The Obama administration on Wednesday threatened to veto the
bill. In a statement of policy, White House said the bill would
not alleviate the effects of California's drought but instead
disrupt decades of work done to address water challenges in the
most populous U.S. state.
Besides undermining collaboration between various
stakeholders to continue a sound water quality control plan, the
bill would preempt California law, the White House said.
A similar measure passed the House in 2012 and also failed
to advance in the Senate.
Republicans have blamed water shortages in California's
Central Valley on government policies that have required
officials to keep a certain amount of water flowing through the
delta to protect fish.
The Central Valley region is one of the top agricultural
areas in the No. 1 U.S. farm state. California produces about
half the nation's fruits and vegetables and is an important
grower of cotton and rice, among others crops.
Farmers facing cutbacks in irrigation water are expected to
idle some 500,000 acres of cropland this year, Reuters reported
on Wednesday.
The record breaking dry spell that has sapped the state's
fresh water reservoirs further exacerbated "man-made" water
problems, according to Republican lawmakers.
"We can't make it rain, but we can stop this lunacy,"
Representative Tom McClintock, a California Republican backing
the bill, said during the House debate on the legislation.
Federal rules ease restrictions on pumping of water during
wet years, but during times of drought, little pumping is
allowed. No pumping is expected to be allowed this year, unless
the state receives a deluge of rain.
Critics of the Republican measure said that it would not
alleviate water shortages because drought conditions, and not
government policies, have simply left the state without enough
water to meet its needs.
"It is a water grab," said Representative John Garamendi, a
California Democrat. "It does not create one gallon of water. It
simply takes what water is available, and takes it from someone,
and gives it to someone else."
California Governor Jerry Brown, who declared a drought
emergency last month, has criticized the bill, which he said
would override state laws and protections.