By Robin Respaut
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 28
SAN FRANCISCO, April 28 Governor Jerry Brown
proposed legislation on Tuesday that would impose steep fines
for wasting water in drought-parched California.
In a meeting with California mayors, Brown said the
legislation would allow wholesale and retail water agencies,
along with city and county governments, to issue fines of up to
$10,000 per violation. Currently, there is a $500 per day
maximum, established in drought legislation last year.
"These measures will strengthen the ability of local
officials to build new water projects and ensure that water is
not wasted," Brown said in a statement. "As this drought
stretches on, we'll continue to do whatever is necessary to help
communities save more water."
The changes would speed up enforcement and allow local
public agencies to deputize staff to issue warnings and
citations. Fines and other monetary penalties would be used for
local conservation efforts.
Earlier this month, Brown ordered the first-ever statewide
mandatory water reduction of 25 percent.
That plan should be approved in early May, but officials
said more fine-tuning could take place before then to help ease
cuts for Los Angeles and San Diego, and bump up targets in the
areas that consume the most water.
After four years of serious drought, California officials
plan to make the state more resilient by replacing lawns with
landscaping that needs less water and swapping old appliances
for more efficient models.
The state also wants to cut water use at campuses, golf
courses, cemeteries and other large landscape locations, and to
stop watering ornamental grass on public street medians.
The State Water Resources Control Board announced strict
limits over the past year on outdoor irrigation, cutting it to
two days a week across much of the state. It also banned hosing
down outdoor surfaces, decorative water fountains that do not
recirculate water, and car washing without an automatic shut-off
nozzle.
Bars and restaurants are now required to serve water only
upon request, and hotels must ask guests staying multiple nights
whether linens and towels should be washed.
(Reporting By Robin Respaut. Editing by Andre Grenon)