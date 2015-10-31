(Updates with reaction quotes, paragraphs 10-12, 15-16; adds TV
By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Oct 30 Upscale Beverly Hills
is among four California cities whose water utilities have been
fined for not forcing residents to conserve enough water during
California's unrelenting four-year drought, officials said on
Friday.
The wealthy Los Angeles area municipality was fined $61,000
on Thursday, making it the only community not located in a
desert to be assessed penalties, the California State Water
Resources Board said.
"Some urban water suppliers simply have not met the
requirements laid before them," said Cris Carrigan, director of
the water board's Office of Enforcement. "For these four
suppliers, it's been too little too late."
"For those who aren't (conserving) and who are wasting
water, you should be ashamed of yourselves," Carrigan said.
Californians are under orders from the water board and
Democratic Governor Jerry Brown to cut usage by 25 percent over
the levels used in 2013. As a whole, the state has met that goal
for four months running, regulators said on Friday.
From June through August, California residents and
businesses have saved 253 billion gallons of water, board
Chairwoman Felicia Marcus told reporters.
But the cities of Beverly Hills, Indio and Redlands and the
Coachella Valley Water District have not met the standard, and
each were fined $61,000, the board said.
Beverly Hills, where some wealthy property owners continue
to maintain lush green lawns despite orders to conserve,
residents used about 169 gallons of water per person during
September, compared with 68 gallons used by residents of Los
Angeles.
Beverly Hills residents have wasted 175 million gallons of
water since June, Carrigan said on the conference call.
'POCKET CHANGE'
One former Beverly Hills resident, Richard Greene, said the
fine was far too small for what he said was possibly the richest
city in the country, if not the world.
"Wow, ouch ... It actually seems to minimize the importance
of water conservation when you're fining the wealthiest
municipality $61,000, which is pocket change for most of the
people you see walking up and down this street," Greene said.
Beverly Hills spokeswoman Cheryl Friedling said in a
statement that the city is very concerned about not meeting the
conservation mandate, and that it has been working aggressively
toward that goal, even setting up a program to impose financial
penalties on customers who waste water.
But she said the program did not start until this month. The
city also plans to hire additional staff to investigate
violations of conservation rules and put individual customers on
personalized conservation programs if necessary.
Beverly Hills resident Prashant Raj was against the fine.
"But I would also say that people should just be aware of
how they utilize the water," he said.
The municipalities and utilities that were fined were all
warned in August they were not meeting the state's targets,
Carrigan said. He said he expected them to pay the fines from
reserve funds and did not know whether the agencies would seek
to recoup the money from ratepayers.
Regulators urged continued conservation even if the El Nino
weather phenomenon brings winter storms, because the rain may
not fall far enough to the north to replenish vital mountain
snowpack that melts in the spring to feed the state's streams
and reservoirs.
"We're in a tough pickle on this," Marcus said. "We have to
prepare for drought and flooding at the same time."
