By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO, April 2 California oil producers
used 214 acre-feet of water, equivalent to nearly 70 million
gallons, in the process of fracking for oil and gas in the state
last year, less than previously projected, state officials told
Reuters on Thursday.
Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, occurs when water and
some chemicals are injected deep underground at high pressure to
break up rock and release oil and gas into wells.
The practice has been criticized in the state, which is
suffering from a drought so severe that Governor Jerry Brown
announced the first-ever mandatory 25 percent statewide
reduction in water use on Wednesday.
"Hydraulic fracturing uses a relatively small amount of
water - the equivalent of 514 households annually," said Steven
Bohlen, the state oil and gas supervisor.
About 100,000 gallons of water is used on average, he said.
Previous industry estimates said that fracking used about
100 million gallons of water in California a year.
Bohlen said that not all of the water used for fracking is
fresh water. Some portion of it is "produced" water, or water
that comes to the surface during oil drilling that is not
suitable for drinking or agricultural use.
The industry brought 387,000 acre-feet of produced water to
the surface last year, Bohlen said. Of that, two-thirds was put
back into the aquifers from which it came or was used to produce
more oil through drilling techniques including steam flooding
and cyclic steam injection.
The remaining third was put into underground injection,
evaporated in surface ponds, or cleaned up for beneficial use,
he said.
About 25,000 acre-feet of produced water is used for
beneficial use in the San Ardo, Cawelo, and Arvin water
districts, he said.
A law passed last year requires oil producers to report the
sources of water used in all oil and gas extraction as well as
where the water goes.
The first data report is due April 30 and will be made
public soon after, Bohlen said.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)