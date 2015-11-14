Nov 14 California Governor Jerry Brown has
extended his executive order requiring residents to conserve
water as the state readies for a fifth year of drought.
The order gives state water officials greater authority to
deal with drought conditions and to cope with potential winter
storms from El Nino, a periodic warming of ocean surface
temperatures. Brown's office announced the order on Friday.
Brown has ordered communities throughout the state to reduce
water use 25 percent this year in the first-ever mandatory
cutbacks. State regulators set targets for local agencies and
the goals were to expire in February.
The Democratic governor's new order lets emergency water
conservation measures to continue through October if California
still faces a drought in January.
The order also extends the suspension of some environmental
rules, lets some state residents capture more water and eases
expedites rebuilding permits for power plants damaged by
wildfires.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by David Gregorio)