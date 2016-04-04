By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 4 Residents and
businesses in drought-stricken California cut back water use by
nearly 25 percent from June 2015 through the end of February
2016 - enough to supply nearly 6 million people for a year,
officials said Monday.
The state's first ever mandatory cutbacks in water use were
imposed by Democratic Governor Jerry Brown as the state entered
its fourth year of devastating drought last spring, leading to a
savings of 1.19 million acre-feet of water, about the amount
used annually by the cities of Los Angeles, San Francisco and
San Diego combined.
"Californians rose to the occasion, reducing irrigation,
fixing leaks, taking shorter showers, and saving our precious
water resources in all sorts of ways," said Felicia Marcus,
chair of the State Water Resources Control Board, which
developed the regulations and is responsible for enforcing them.
Under the rules, California residents and businesses were
required to cut back their usage by up to 36 percent over 2013,
in a range determined by a combination of geography and past
conservation efforts. All told, they conserved by 24 percent,
close to the 25 percent goal set by Brown in an emergency order
issued by Brown last April.
Regulators are weighing whether to lift or adjust the
cutbacks following a wet winter that has left the northern part
of the state with a plentiful water supply.
Regulators are set to reconsider the orders at a series of
meetings later this month, as consumers and water utilities
chafe under the continued burden.
One water district, responding to consumers who are irate
that they must continue to conserve even as their local
reservoir is reaching flood-control levels, has on its own told
residents that they will no longer require cutbacks.
"It's very hard to maintain your credibility when residents
can see the lake spilling for flood control purposes," yet
stringent cutbacks are still being enforced, said Keith Durkin,
assistant general manager of the San Juan Water District, which
serves the community of Granite Bay and other suburbs east of
Sacramento with water from Folsom Lake.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Sandra Maler)