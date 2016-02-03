SACRAMENTO, Calif. Feb 2 California water
regulators extended the state's first-ever mandatory water
conservation rules on Tuesday through to the end of the summer
dry season next October, saying the state's four-year drought is
not over despite a wet winter.
The California State Water Resources Board extended rules
requiring urban areas to cut their water usage by about 25
percent statewide over the amount used in 2013 or face fines and
other penalties.
But the board eased the restrictions slightly for some
communities, allowing slightly lower levels of conservation for
areas that experienced large population growth or developed
their own alternative sources for water. In addition,
communities in hot, dry parts of the state would get a break
based on regional climate.
California is in its fourth year of a devastating drought,
but this winter is shaping up to be a wet one, replenishing many
reservoirs and raising the possibility that the mountain
snowpack, which the state relies on to melt in the spring to
provide water for its long, hot summers, will be robust.
Even so, board chair Felicia Marcus said it was necessary to
extend conservation measures through October in case the promise
of the early storms fizzle out and the state finds itself once
again baked by drought during the crucial late winter and early
spring period.
