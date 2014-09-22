Sept 22 California Governor Jerry Brown signed several legislations on Sunday to encourage the electric car market in the state, which accounts for 40 percent of all electric vehicles sold in the United States.

The legislations are meant to make electric cars affordable in low-income communities and to achieve a target of having 1.5 million zero emission vehicles in California by 2025. (gov.ca.gov/news.php?id=18720)

The new plans encourage the usage of clean-air vehicles by granting free access or access at reduced rates to high-occupancy toll lanes. Commercial and real estate owners will be able to approve installation of electric vehicle charging stations, as long as it meets requirements.

California surpassed sales of 100,000 plug-in electric vehicles earlier this month. (bit.ly/1tIqk2s)

In 2012, Governor Brown announced a $120 million settlement with NRG Energy to construct electric car charging stations across 1,000 locations in California. (gov.ca.gov/news.php?id=17463) (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)