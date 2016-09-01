(Repeating for additional clients with no changes to text)
By Rory Carroll and Alexandria Sage
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 1 Toyota's
zero-emission vehicle sales in California this year amount to a
drop of hydrogen in an ocean of gasoline.
The world's largest automaker has so far sold about 270
hydrogen fuel cell cars in the state, where it delivered nearly
400,000 gas-powered vehicles last year, according to an
Edmunds.com analysis of IHS Markit data. Toyota does not
currently sell an electric vehicle.
And yet the automaker will have no trouble meeting
California's zero-emission vehicle mandates - because it can
satisfy those obligations with state-awarded environmental
credits instead of current zero-emission vehicle sales.
The Toyota example underscores how the California's complex
credit system has left the state well off the pace needed to
meet its clean-car sales goals. The state has estimated its
regulations would result in zero-emission vehicles, or ZEVs,
making up about 15 percent of all California auto sales by 2025,
but the current share has been stuck at 3 percent since 2014.
Toyota and other automakers have amassed stockpiles of
credits through past ZEV sales or by purchasing credits from
competitors that produce more zero-emission cars, such as Tesla
Motors or Nissan Motor Co. Some automakers
have enough credits to satisfy state mandates for years without
selling a single zero-emission vehicle, according to a new
analysis from the Natural Resources Defense Council.
The system also masks a more fundamental problem with the
business of selling zero-emission vehicles - weak demand from
consumers.
The California Air Resources Board, which regulates
greenhouse gas emissions, plans to take up ZEV program changes
by December, with a likely focus on the credit system, the
backbone of its policy. That prospect has ignited tensions
between traditional automakers and Tesla, the Silicon Valley
electric car maker.
State regulators are caught in the middle, taking criticism
from both sides. Mary Nichols, chair of the state board,
acknowledged the sluggish sales of ZEVs, which include electric,
plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. She said
regulatory changes could be needed to meet state sales goals.
"I'm concerned," Nichols told Reuters in an interview. "It's
a very ambitious goal and would require - if you look at where
we are today and where we need to go - a big change in what
consumers are seeing and what they're buying."
Any policy changes will be closely watched globally by
automakers, regulators and environmentalists, many of whom view
California as the leading laboratory for green-car policy.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk recently told investors that
state regulators "should damn well be ashamed of themselves" for
failing to require major automakers to produce more
zero-emission vehicles.
Others in the industry argue car makers have only limited
control over how quickly consumers embrace vehicles that - at
least for now - are inherently expensive or impractical.
"It's a mandate for us to produce vehicles, but there is no
mandate for customers to buy them," said Michael Lord, an
executive engineer at Toyota who manages regulatory affairs.
'IT JUST TAKES TIME'
Tesla has benefited from some automakers' decisions to buy
more credits instead of build more cars: The electric car maker
has to date reported more than $600 million in environmental
credit sales.
The credits and related subsidies have helped finance
Tesla's success so far in creating consumer demand for high-end
electric cars, but the company has yet to turn a profit from
selling $100,000 sedans and crossovers. Its long-term growth
depends on widespread consumer acceptance of more affordable
battery-powered cars.
Now, Toyota and Honda Motor Co. are building their
own expensive, futuristic vehicles, ones that will net the
companies far more credits than sales.
Both automakers recently unveiled hydrogen fuel cell cars,
which convert the fuel into electric power. They are essentially
electric cars that can be refueled instead of recharged, which
can take hours.
Neither Toyota nor Honda expects these fuel cells to find a
mass market. Hydrogen stations are nearly impossible to find
outside of Los Angeles or San Francisco, and both cars start at
about $60,000.
But the Toyota Mirai and the Honda Clarity will pay off
handsomely in credits - nine of them for each sale, compared to
four credits the state now gives a Tesla Model S or the three it
gives a Nissan Leaf.
The credits are currently worth about $3,000 to $4,000 each,
according to a source with knowledge of the private
credit-trading market among automakers. But they are worth far
more to Toyota and Honda as a mechanism to satisfy state
mandates while continuing to sell hundreds of thousands of
gasoline-powered vehicles each year in California, the nation's
biggest auto market.
The credits also buy time to develop more viable
zero-emissions cars, said Honda's Robert Bienenfeld, assistant
vice president for energy and the environment. The credits, he
said, make it easier to carry out the difficult and expensive
development work required to bring zero-emission vehicles into a
tough market.
"Things do not always go smoothly," he said.
Toyota has spent two decades and billions of dollars on
research and development of hydrogen fuel cells, and the company
believes deeply in the technology, Lord said. But he does not
expect hydrogen cars to serve a substantial market for at least
five or ten more years.
In the short term, that may mean fewer ZEV sales as a
tradeoff for developing higher-quality vehicles with longer
driving ranges. Getting the cars on the street, even in small
numbers, is essential to jump-starting consumer demand and the
hydrogen-fueling infrastructure needed for wider adoption, Lord
said.
"It just takes time," he said. "Just as with hybrids, every
generation is better the one that came before."
SHORT RANGE PROBLEMS
Building the cars may be easier than selling them,
especially with falling gas prices and rising gas mileage of
traditional vehicles. Nationally, zero-emission vehicles still
account for less than one percent of U.S. auto sales.
Most customers continue to shun electric cars because of
their limited driving range - often less than 100 miles - and
long recharging times.
Tesla and Chevrolet are planning new models that both
companies say will start at about $35,000 and travel 200 miles
on a charge, raising hopes of overcoming consumer concerns.
Tesla's Model 3 is scheduled to begin deliveries late in 2017,
following the Chevy Bolt late this year.
Toyota has been a global leader in pushing vehicle
electrification, but with a focus on gas-electric hybrids, such
as the Prius, more than all-electric cars.
Toyota also believes in a middle ground between the two -
plug-in hybrids, which can travel some distance on all-electric
power before a gas engine kicks in.
California plans to give automakers fewer credits for
plug-in hybrids after 2018, a move Lord called ill-advised.
"We think plug-in hybrids have a bigger role to play,
particularly in this transitional phase of electrification," he
said. "It removes that range anxiety issue."
EXTRA CREDITS
The credit glut is the main concern of regulators, Tesla and
environmental advocates. The Natural Resources Defense Council
study predicts the industry's zero-emission offerings will only
reach 6 percent of annual sales by 2025, even after a planned
tightening of regulations in 2018.
Nichols, California's top auto regulator, said she likes the
idea of limiting the number of credits any automaker could
redeem in any given year, which could force companies to sell
more zero-emission cars. It could also devalue the credits,
however, which would hurt Tesla's bottom line.
Tesla has a different proposal - one that would boost the
value of its credit bank. The electric car maker proposes
quadrupling the number of credits automakers need to satisfy
state mandates.
Earlier this month, Tesla's Diarmuid O'Connell, vice
president of business development, sparred with lobbyists for
major automakers during a conference near Traverse City, Mich.
He chided the industry for fielding electric cars that don't
sell because they are slow and have all the panache of household
"appliances."
John Bozzella, head of a group that represents several Asian
and European auto makers, countered that most consumers don't
want electric vehicles - and pointedly wished Tesla well in its
quest to achieve profitability.
Many automakers, having made major investments in part based
on California policy, are wary of any substantial changes.
Nissan makes the all-electric Leaf, along with a fleet of
gasoline models, and so it has incentives to argue both sides of
the debate. But the automaker would prefer if the state board
left the program alone.
"Nissan is concerned with any proposal that materially
changes a regulation midstream," said Ken Srebnik, senior
manager, Corporate Development at the company.
Nichols said it's "not impossible" that the state could meet
its goals for zero-emission car sales under current rules. But
it's not going to be easy, either.
"I certainly can't tell you I have a vision of exactly how
it happens," she said.
