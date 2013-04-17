* Rifle shots fired at substation early Tuesday morning
By Rory Carroll and Peter Henderson
SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 A Silicon Valley power
substation was damaged after rifle shots were fired at it early
on Tuesday morning, leading the California grid operator to call
for electricity conservation.
Electricity in the tech capital has not been interrupted so
far, as residents and businesses have responded well to the call
to save power, said Steven Greenlee, a spokesman for the state
grid manager.
Gunfire was heard about 1:46 a.m. at the Metcalf substation
on the southeast outskirts of San Jose, according to Kurtis
Stenderup, a spokesman for the county sheriff. Investigators
later determined a high-powered rifle had been used, and they
are treating the damage as an act of vandalism, he said.
About a quarter of an hour before the shots, someone cut
fiber optic cables belonging to AT&T, located about a
half-mile from the power station and due to the close timing and
proximity, investigators believe the incidents are linked, he
added.
The Independent System Operator requested conservation in a
"Flex Alert" for Northern California just before 10 a.m. PT (1
p.m. ET) on Tuesday. The operator will announce late in the
evening whether conservation will be necessary on Wednesday as
well.
He did not know when the station, owned by PG&E Corp's
Pacific Gas and Electric, might be back to normal but
said that switching out transformers "takes a while."