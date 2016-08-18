SAN FRANCISCO Aug 18 A California lawmaker on Thursday said she will withdraw a bill that would have required 15 percent of new car sales be zero emission vehicles by 2025 due to opposition from automakers, the oil industry and labor.

The move by Assemblywoman Autumn Burke will not affect the state's zero emission vehicle program, which seeks to help the state achieve its goal of putting 1.5 million zero emission vehicles on California roads by 2025. (Reporting by Rory Carroll)