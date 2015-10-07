Vitol's 2016 profit rises 25 pct - FT
April 3 World's largest independent energy trader Vitol's profit rose 25 percent last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
LOS ANGELES Oct 7 California Governor Jerry Brown on Wednesday signed into law a bill requiring the state to produce half of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, the most aggressive target in the country.
The move was cheered by environmentalists even though language to cut petroleum use by 50 percent was stripped from the bill after objections from the oil industry and some lawmakers. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Richard Chang)
MUNICH, April 3 A German court has rebuffed Volkswagen's attempt to prevent prosecutors from using information seized during searches of the law firm which the carmaker had hired to investigate its emissions scandal.