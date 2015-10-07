(Adds comment by WSPA president Reheis-Boyd)
By Olga Grigoryants
LOS ANGELES Oct 7 Governor Jerry Brown on
Wednesday signed into law a bill requiring California to produce
half its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, a goal he
said was key to combating global climate change.
"A decarbonized future is the reason we're here," Brown said
at a signing ceremony in Los Angeles. "What we're doing here is
very important, especially for low-income families."
The bill also requires a doubling of energy efficiency in
buildings by 2030.
Environmentalists cheered the move even though language to
cut petroleum use by 50 percent over 15 years was stripped from
the bill after objections from the oil industry and some
lawmakers.
"I'm disappointed that we don't have the petroleum piece,"
bill author Senator Kevin de Leon said after the signing. "But
two measures dealing with the energy efficiency and renewable
energy are far-reaching and the most advanced in the world."
Environmentalists also expressed disappointment that the
bill did not require a cut in gasoline and diesel use in the
most-populous U.S. state.
"There's no question that increasing the amount of power
California gets from renewable sources is good for our state,"
said Rebecca Claassen, Santa Barbara County organizer at Food &
Water Watch. "But cutting emissions and increasing clean energy
use only gets us part of the way," she said.
Ann Notthoff of the Natural Resources Defense Council called
the oil industry's campaign against the provision "deplorable,"
but vowed to fight on.
"Despite Big Oil's smokescreen, one thing is clear:
California's leadership and communities across the state are
more committed than ever to reduce our dependence on petroleum
and eliminate its devastating impacts on the health and
well-being of Californians," she said in a blog post.
Catherine Reheis-Boyd, president of the Western States
Petroleum Association, said the oil industry will keep working
with Brown and others on strategies to protect the environment
and the economy.
"We also take great pride in knowing that Californians
consume the cleanest gasoline and diesel worldwide," she said.
A separate bill, which would have mandated an 80 percent
reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 from 1990 levels,
was also pulled near the end of the legislative session but is
expected to be reintroduced next year.
In late September, the state's Air Resources Board readopted
its controversial low carbon fuel standard program, requiring a
10 percent reduction in carbon intensity of transportation fuels
burned in the state, a victory for environmentalists.
