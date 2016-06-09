(Repeats for additional clients with no changes to text)
By Nichola Groom
June 9 In February of 2001, then California
Governor Gray Davis stood at the site of Calpine Corp's
new Sutter natural gas power plant and unveiled his plan to
fast-track construction of similar stations to add 20,000
megawatts of modern, efficient generation to the state in three
years.
Natural gas, Davis said, was "the most environmentally
friendly, clean, appropriate fuel" to help the state move beyond
the energy crisis it had just endured and enable its 34 million
residents "to enjoy the good life that California represents."
Today, the plants inaugurated that day are among the
casualties of a monumental shift in the U.S. energy landscape.
An unexpected combination of oversupply of natural gas and a
boom in solar and other renewable energy has depressed power
prices and threatened the viability of natural gas plants that
sell power into the Golden State's electricity market. These
developments are good for consumers and the environment, but
tough on power producers who placed huge bets on natural gas.
"The world is really changing for these independent power
producers," said Michael Picker, president of the California
Public Utilities Commission, in an interview. "We don't need a
lot of gas."
Calpine, in fact, shut down its Sutter plant earlier this
year because of "poor economics." And rival Dynegy has
said it plans to leave the California market, citing the state's
focus on renewables.
To offset losses, Rockland Capital, Calpine and other plant
owners, including General Electric and the Carlyle
Group's Cogentrix, are asking the state for help. They argue
that it is in the state's interest to support the natural gas
plants because they provide stability and reliability --
attributes that are important to the state's power grid and
something weather-dependent wind and solar can't offer.
If the plants don't get needed support, their owners have
warned, a critical safety net for the grid could disappear.
GE, which owns the Inland Empire Energy Center in Southern
California, said in a statement that state policies "rank
reliability and cost as low priorities," adding that generators
may be forced to shut down prematurely.
And in a letter to California officials in April, Rockland
Capital called its 13-year-old La Paloma plant in Kern County
"one of the victims" of the rise of large amounts of renewable
power, and warned the plant could shut down later this year.
Power producers want more long-term contracts that will
compensate them for being there when wind and solar power are
unavailable or when demand is particularly high.
"You do need natural gas generation as a backup for solar,"
said Andrew Bischof, an analyst who tracks the power industry
for Morningstar.
Nuclear power plant owners have made similar arguments in
Illinois and New York, where they are competing with renewables
and cheaper gas-fired power. But last week, nuclear power plant
operator Exelon said it would close two Illinois plants
due to a lack of progress on state legislation to support them.
Texas faces similar challenges due to an abundance of wind
energy, but the Lone Star state has far more nuclear and
coal-fired power than California, which would see shakeouts
first.
SOLAR'S RISE
Built largely after California's 2000 and 2001 energy
crisis, the state's new fleet of natural gas plants were meant
to address a shortfall in power supplies and fuel population and
economic growth for decades to come.
Some plants had 10-year contracts that have now lapsed,
while others were built to support the state's spot power
market.
But power prices in California fell to their lowest level
since at least 2001 last year, and in 2016 so far are trading
even lower. The low price of natural gas, thanks to the fracking
boom, is largely responsible. But renewables also depress spot
prices because those prices are determined by the cost of the
fuel source, which for wind and solar is zero.
California's big push for renewable power began in earnest
with Davis' successor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, a decade ago. He
set a goal for the state to obtain 33 percent of its power from
renewable sources by 2020, an ambitious target that the state's
top three utilities are on track to exceed because of government
support for wind and solar power and a dramatic drop in the
price of those technologies.
Graphic on growth of renewable energy in California: tmsnrt.rs/1U7HvVX
At the same time, rooftop solar capacity has soared faster
than expected while older gas-fired power plants have not
retired as quickly as state energy officials had projected.
On a recent Thursday, solar was able to provide more than 40
percent of the state's power in the middle of the day -- making
the state's new goal of sourcing 50 percent of its power from
renewables by 2030 seem in reach.
With eight times the solar capacity online than there was
just three years ago, gas-fired units built to satisfy mid-day
demands are increasingly being asked to kick in quickly as the
sun goes down.
Last month, California's grid operator, the Independent
System Operator, said in a report that revenue estimates for
many natural gas power plants are substantially below their
fixed costs, adding that new gas-fired capacity "does not appear
to be needed at this time."
Relief is not expected soon. A Moody's report last year
forecast that margins for gas power generators selling into
California would fall an additional 30 percent by 2019.
(Additional reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by
Edward Tobin)