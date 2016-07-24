By Laila Kearney
July 24 A huge wildfire in the Los Angeles area
spread another 2,000 acres overnight and appeared to have killed
a motorist whose remains were found in a charred vehicle in the
fire's path, officials said on Sunday.
This brought to 22,000 acres -- or 34 square miles -- the
total area enveloped by the wildfire, which has forced hundreds
of evacuations and is casting a dark haze over parts of Southern
California.
The fire is one of a series this summer that have hit the
state, which has suffered drought for several years and where
dried grass and bush land as well as high temperatures have
helped fuel the blazes.
The remains of an unidentified person were found late on
Saturday inside a charred vehicle in the path of the so-called
Sand Fire near Santa Clarita, about 40 miles (65 km) northwest
of the city, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in
a statement.
Officials said they would not know the cause of death until
the completion of a medical examination, it said.
The wildfire has spread rapidly, prompting evacuation orders
covering about 1,500 homes. The cause of the blaze, which broke
out shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, is under investigation.
Strong winds and temperatures reaching 97 degrees Fahrenheit
are expected to hamper the efforts of the more than 1,600
firefighters battling the blaze, a sheriff's department
spokesman said.
The blaze was 10 percent contained, he said.
The fire has prompted the South Coast Air Quality Management
District to issue a smoke warning effective until midnight on
Monday.
Officials said one firefighter sustained a minor injury, and
that structures had been destroyed or damaged in the Bear Divide
and Sand Canyon areas.
