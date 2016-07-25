(Corrects number of threatened homes in headline to 10,000,
instead of 20,000)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, July 25 A California wildfire that
has destroyed more than a dozen homes and left one man dead is
forcing thousands of residents to flee as flames raged for a
fourth day through drought-parched canyons and foothills north
of Los Angeles, officials said on Monday.
The so-called Sand Fire has charred at least 50 square miles
(130 square km) around the rugged northwestern fringes of the
Angeles National Forest since it broke out on Friday, and
remained just 10 percent contained on Monday, authorities said.
Since Sunday alone the blaze engulfed an additional 11,000
acres, according to the latest figures from fire managers.
At least 18 dwellings burned over the weekend, and the body
of one man was found on Saturday evening in a burned-out car
parked in the driveway of a home.
Plans to begin allowing some displaced residents to return
to their communities were canceled late on Sunday after a
dangerous shift in the winds.
By Monday morning evacuation orders had been expanded to
10,000 homes, or roughly 20,000 people, Los Angeles County Fire
Inspector Joey Marron said, adding that about 200 commercial
buildings were also in harm's way.
Authorities on Sunday had put the number of people evacuated
at 1,500.
The blaze was threatening a cluster of small communities
near Santa Clarita, about 40 miles (65 km) north of Los Angeles,
as it cast a pall of smoke and soot over a wide area of the
region. Much of the Los Angeles basin was dusted with a thin
layer of fine white ash from the fire on Saturday and Sunday.
Fed by dense brush desiccated during five years of drought,
flames were initially stoked by triple-digit heat and extremely
low humidity. Slightly cooler, moister conditions and diminished
winds were expected to help firefighters on Monday.
Nearly 3,000 firefighters were battling to contain the
blaze, the cause of which was under investigation.
About 300 miles to the northwest, a separate
10,000-plus-acre fire was burning in a coastal area of Monterey
County, prompting authorities to widen evacuation orders to
several communities there on Sunday, according to the California
Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and one
structure was destroyed, Cal Fire spokeswoman Amber Anderson
said.
