By Alan Devall
OAK HILLS, Calif. Aug 19 Firefighters gained
ground on Friday against a wildfire burning in a Southern
California mountain pass that has forced tens of thousands of
residents to flee and destroyed about 100 homes, officials said.
The Blue Cut fire, named for a narrow gorge near its origin
in the Cajon Pass about 75 miles (120 km) northeast of Los
Angeles, has blackened 37,000 acres (14,973 hectares) of
drought-parched heavy brush and chaparral after breaking out on
Tuesday.
The blaze has destroyed 96 single-family homes and 213
outbuildings, according to a preliminary assessment from teams
in the field, fire information officer Lyn Sieliet said by
telephone.
Officials said firefighters were able to carve containment
lines around 40 percent of the blaze as of Friday night, despite
dry, hot and windy weather conditions and treacherous terrain.
The intensely burning blaze, which has produced cyclone-like
whirls of flame, continued to threaten some 34,500 homes and
other structures in communities including the ski resort town of
Wrightwood, fire officials said.
Among the structures burned was the Summit Inn, a popular
diner on the historic Route 66 cross-country highway.
"It's awful. It's a bad feeling now to see it all burn up,"
said 84-year-old Cecil Stevens, who owned the diner for nearly
50 years before recently selling it.
"We've had a lot of fires and a lot of accidents in this
area, but we always managed to get out of it without being hurt,
but this time it's different. It's over."
More than 80,000 residents were told to evacuate their homes
on Tuesday. Since then, some people have been allowed to return
home, Sieliet said, but she could not say how many.
While many residents opted to stay put, the San Bernardino
County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested three people
suspected of attempting to loot abandoned homes.
Transit authorities on Thursday reopened Interstate 15, the
primary traffic route between greater Los Angeles and Las Vegas,
Nevada, after it was closed for two days by the fast-moving
blaze.
The Blue Cut fire is one of nearly 30 major blazes reported
to have scorched hundreds of square miles in eight Western
states this week, in the midst of a wildfire season stoked by
prolonged drought and unusually hot weather, according to the
National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho.
The blaze ranks as one of the most destructive California
fires this year, rivaling the so-called Erskine Fire, which
consumed about 48,000 acres northeast of Bakersfield in June,
killed an elderly couple and destroyed 386 structures, including
about 150 homes.
