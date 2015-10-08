LONDON Oct 8 Insured losses from wildfires in
California topped more than $1 billion in September, reinsurance
broker Aon Benfield said on Thursday.
Those resulting from the Valley Fire were likely to total
more than $925 million, with economic losses seen at more than
$1.5 billion.
Insured losses from the Butte Fire were likely to see
insured losses above $225 million, with economic losses at $450
million.
"Wildfires in 2015 have already caused more damage and
financial loss in the U.S. than in any other year since 2007,"
the firm said in a statement.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)